4 dead, 7 injured in fire at slum in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 2 (ANI): As many as four people died while seven others were injured after a fire">fire broke out near Ramdayalu railway station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

"The fire">fire broke out in a slum near Ramdayalu Railway station at around 12 am last night. In this incident, 4 people died and 7 were injured," Sudhanshu Shekhar, CO Mushahari, Muzaffarpur.



"Possible immediate relief will be given to the victims," he said.

Immediately after the incident, the fire">fire department was informed and after some time the fire">fire was brought under control, he said.

"Seven others who sustained burn injuries in the slum fire">fire are undergoing treatment at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH)," he said.

The exact reason behind the fire">fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)