4 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Four dead allegedly after consuming liquor">spurious liquor in Muchhal village of Amritsar on Thursday. The police investigation is underway.

According to the locals, six people have died but the police officials are claiming that only four people have died.

"Four people have died here and this is a matter of investigation," said Amolak Singh, Investigating Officer.

"My dad consumed liquor">spurious liquor yesterday (Wednesday) following which his BP shot up. I called the doctor but his health did not improve. Later, I took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. People make this liquor in this village only but they are not being caught," said Harjeet Singh.

Mother of one of the deceased asserted that a total of six people have died here by consuming liquor">spurious liquor. (ANI)

