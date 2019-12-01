Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): At least four people died and another injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck near Ramana police station in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Sunday morning.
The injured has been taken to a hospital in Ranchi.
One of the deceased was a relative of Bhanu Pratap Shahi, who is BJP's candidate from Bhawanathpur assembly constituency. (ANI)
4 dead in head-on collision between SUV and truck in Jharkhand
ANI | Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:40 IST
