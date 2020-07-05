4 deaths, 30 more COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra policemen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Four deaths and 30 more cases of coronavirus were reported among the Maharashtra Police personnel in the last 24 hours, the Maharashtra Police said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Police has now reached 5,205 with 1,070 active cases. Till now, 4,071 police personnel have recovered from the infection.

Till Sunday morning, the total number of confirmed pandemic cases in Maharashtra was 2,00,064. Of them, 1,08,082 have recovered while 8,671 have lost their lives. (ANI)

