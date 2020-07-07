4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active cases and 6,486 recoveries.

42 fatalities have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

