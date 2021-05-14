4 die in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Four people died while five others sustained injuries in an accident on Thursday at Peddapuram Town of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

According to Peddapuram Sub Inspector Balaji, four people including, a five-month-old baby, one woman, and two men died in the accident.

"The car was crossing the industrial area of Peddapuram at around 4.30 am, and the car got hit by a lorry. Four people including, a five-month baby, one woman, and two men died in the accident," said Sub Inspector.



"Five more people are injured including the car driver. Three of them are taken to Peddapuram area hospital and two are taken to Kakinada GGH," he added.

Police informed that the incident took place when a family was going in a car from Peddavalasa village in Tallarevu Mandal to Rajahmundry to attend a house warming ceremony.

A case is registered under sections 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

