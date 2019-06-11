Jhansi Railway Station
Jhansi Railway Station

4 die on Kerala Express due to heatwave

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:38 IST

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Four passengers, all senior citizens from Tamil Nadu travelling in an ordinary sleeper class train compartment, died in Jhansi apparently due to extreme heat as north India sizzled with mercury crossing 46 degree Celsius levels and above.
The four travelling from Agra to Coimbatore in Kerala Express train had taken ill in Gwalior and had collapsed by the time the train reached Jhansi, a senior Railway official said.
Three of them were declared dead in the train at the Jhansi railway station here, while another person who was taken to Jhansi Medical College died during treatment, said Railway PRO Manoj Kumar Singh on Tuesday.
The dead have been identified as Bundur Pachaiyappa (80), Balakrishna Ramaswami (69), Devyani (74) and Subbaraiya (87), all of whom were travelling to Coimbatore in sleeper class S8 and S9 coaches.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Jhansi Railway Station Singh further said: "They were feeling uneasy in the train at Gwalior. They were given a check up at Jhansi railway station by a doctor who declared Pachiyappa, Ramaswami and Devyani dead. Subbaraiyya was admitted to the district hospital where he died during treatment."
The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. A further report is awaited.
Like several parts of the country, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh has been in the grip of a heat wave with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday the city recorded temperature of 48 degrees Celsius and the previous day it recorded 48.1 degrees Celsius with officials issued a warning for severe heat wave. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:14 IST

SIT will be set up to investigate IMA jewels case: Karnataka...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to investigate the fraud in the IMA jewels case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:10 IST

NDA government to table bill to bring changes in 'Labour Laws'...

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Government will table an "important bill" to bring reforms in Labour Laws during the upcoming session of Parliament, sources said here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:08 IST

Foreigners Tribunals applicable to the whole country: Centre

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Central on Tuesday said that Foreigners Tribunals are "applicable to the whole country" and not just a specific state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:05 IST

Punjab CM orders closure of all open borewells after child's death

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the closure of all open borewells across the state in the wake of the death of a boy who had fallen into a borewell in a Sangrur village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:59 IST

Delhi Police bust gang involved in car theft; 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in car theft and recovered an XUV 500 Mahindra car from them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:55 IST

WB violence: Mukul Roy urges Amit Shah to take immediate action...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to take immediate and appropriate action to safeguard the life of people of West Bengal as complete "anarchy and chaos" prevailed due to violence in the state

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:54 IST

Fadnavis chairs meeting with ministers, BJP leaders in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with some ministers and other BJP leaders of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:51 IST

AP government stops sand mining with immediate effect

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday decided to stop sand mining with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:49 IST

Congress leaders get into verbal spat with each other during...

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A verbal spat broke out among Congress leaders of West Uttar pradesh during a review meeting called by party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss Lok Sabha polls results here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:41 IST

Delhi L-G reviews efforts to check street crimes

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review core preventive strategies to effectively curb various street crimes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:40 IST

Twitter erupts after Pak channel's 'shameful' World Cup spoof on...

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A Pakistani TV channel's "shameful" cricket World Cup advertisement using IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a prop is being widely slammed by the Twitterverse, who have outrightly dismissed the gimmick.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:29 IST

Chandrababu Naidu chairs TDP legislative party meeting in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Ahead of the first session of the new Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the legislative party at his residence here.

Read More
iocl