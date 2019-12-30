4 flights cancelled, 19 diverted due to low visibility at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): As many as four flights have been cancelled, while 19 others have been diverted due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Monday, airport officials said.

The flight operations have been affected due to dense fog which continued to engulf New Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport, in its updated statement on the fog situation, said that CAT II and CAT IIIA compliant aircraft and pilots are now able to operate.

"Due to ongoing dense fog situation, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. CAT II and CAt IIIA compliant aircraft are now able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Inconvenience caused to the flier is regretted," Delhi Airport said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

Earlier today, IndiGo issued a travel advisory for its passengers, requesting them to keep a track on their flight status before leaving home and advising to reach out to their customer care for the updated information. (ANI)

