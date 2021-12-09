Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police, Ram Moorti Joshi speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)
Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police, Ram Moorti Joshi speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

4 girls file complaint against school teachers alleging rape in Rajasthan's Alwar

ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2021 05:29 IST


Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): Four school girls filed a complaint against school teachers who allegedly raped and molested them in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police, Ram Moorti Joshi on Wednesday said, "Four school girls have come here and lodged complaints against their school teachers alleging gang rape and molestation."
Further, Moorti informed that the police have registered the case and are investigating the matter thoroughly. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl