4 held, 1400kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Anakapalli excise officials along with police recovered 1400 kilograms of cannabis worth over Rs 1.5 crore in Narsipatnam on Friday.

Based on credible input, two Eicher vans loaded with cannabis were caught at Neelampet junction in Visakhapatnam rural. The vans were coming from Sileru with potatoes, inside which the cannabis was sealed.

The police arrested four persons and seized two mobiles, and Rs 4800 cash. Out of the arrested persons, two were natives of Uttar Pradesh.

The cannabis was being transported to Uttar Pradesh, police added.

