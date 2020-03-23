4 held after illegal arms recovered in J-K's Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The police apprehended four persons for an illegal delivery of arms and ammunitions at the District Hospital, here on Monday.

"The police after receiving information regarding the illegal delivery of arms and ammunition by some anti-national elements at District Hospital Sopore, carried out an operation and apprehended four persons," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

"Upon questioning, it came to the surface that they are working under one Pakistan-based person, who is operating a newly formed terrorist organisation known by the name TRF/JK Fighters - The Resistance Front," he added.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

