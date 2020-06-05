4 held, fake currency notes seized in Andhra's West Godavari district

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Four persons allegedly involved in printing fake notes were arrested by the police in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Friday.

The officers from Chebrolu Police Station, a village in the West Godavari district, also allegedly seized fake notes worth Rs 1,49,200 and two colour printers.

"A case has been registered in Chebrolu Police Station limits. These people were taking colour photo-copies of currency notes on white paper, properly cutting them into notes, exchanging them with original notes in small shops, and bringing them into circulation," said Dileep Kiran, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Eluru.

"All four of them belong to Narayanapuram village in West Godavari district. They are addicted to bad habits. They wanted easy money for such habits and learnt printing from YouTube. They used to exchange this money at small shops. All of them have been arrested and sent for remand," added Eluru DSP. (ANI)

