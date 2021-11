Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 4 (ANI): Gujarat's Vadodara crime branch arrested four accused including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam, informed police inspector of the crime branch on Thursday.



