4 held for illegal transport of 296 liquor bottles from Andhra to Telangana

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Four persons were arrested by Kanchikacherla Police Station personnel on Sunday for illegally transporting liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. A total of 296 bottles of liquor were seized from the vehicle.

As per Ramanamurthy, Deputy superintendent of police, the liquor was found in specially welded boxes hidden inside and beneath the vehicle.

"Based on information we received from our sources, a team from the Kanchikacherla Police Station was sent to the location of the Tata Sumo. Two motorcycles were present next to the vehicle and two individuals were seen handing bottles to the persons on the motorcycles. The police investigated and found 296 quarters of liquor in boxes that were specially welded and fixed under the back seat. All four persons have been arrested." Ramamurthy said.

He further added that the buyers of the liquor were second-time offenders and suspect sheets were being opened on them.

"The two buyers, Sambasiva Rao and Gopi, were recently arrested and sent to jail on remand and came out on bail. Despite this, they are still indulging in this illegal business. We are now opening suspect sheets on them," the DSP added. (ANI)

