4-hour long power cut in Chhattisgarh hospital kills 4 infants

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Four children in the Ambikapur Medical College in Chhattisgarh lost their lives allegedly due to a four hour power cut. The State Health Minister has announced a probe into the matter.

As per the information, these infants died in the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) ward on Sunday night.

"I have instructed the Health Secretary to form a probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more information," State Health Minister said.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)