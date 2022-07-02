4 houses collapse in Mumbai due to heavy rain, no casualties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Four houses collapsed in the Chunabhatti area of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall in the city on Friday night.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting of the State Disaster Management Department on Friday evening at Mantralaya, Mumbai in the wake of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as heavy rains lashed Mumbai causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Train and bus services were badly hit across the city. Several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Chembur, Sion, Dadar and Andheri, witnessed heavy rain.



Another collapse incident took place on the night of June 29 wherein a four-storey building collapsed in the Kurla area of Mumbai, killing a total of 19 people and leaving 15 others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

"Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister quoting PM Modi.

The then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the incident.

The four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area. (ANI)

