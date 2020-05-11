4 Indore Municipal Corporation staff test COVID-19 positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): As many as four employees of Indore Municipal Corporation have been infected with coronavirus, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Health and Medical officer.

"One officer and three employees of the Municipal Corporation have been reported to get infected with the coronavirus. Their contacts are being traced and their screening for COVID-19 will be done soon," said Dr Jadia while adding that all the three employees had been doing their duty daily amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said, "A total of 77 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the total count to 1,935."

"With one more death due to COVID-19 being reported in Indore, the total death toll is 90," he added. (ANI)

