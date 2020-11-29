4 infants died within 12 hours due to negligence at MP's govt hospital, allege relatives

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Four infants including a newborn died within 12 hours due to negligence by district hospital authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, their relatives alleged.

"The delivery of baby took place in Umaria district on November 26. Then we were referred to Shahdol District Hospital. We admitted our baby at 7.30 pm on Saturday. The doctors did not take immediate action and did not event allow us to meet our baby. Due to hospital's negligence, we lost our baby," said a relative of the newborn.

The relatives demanded strict action against the operating team so that a poor citizen would not lose their child in future. "A total of four infants including our newborn died here within 12 hours," said the relative.



However, the hospital stated that there wasn't any negligence. "All the babies were brought here in serious condition. One infant among them was referred to us from Umaria," said Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Rajesh Pandey on Sunday.

"But if there would be an allegation of negligence, we wil probe the matter," CMO added.

Meanwhile, senior officials have been informed by CMHO of the hospital. He said, "If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken." (ANI)

