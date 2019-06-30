New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): At least 4 people have been injured after an LPG cylinder blasted in East Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday morning.
Two water tenders have rushed to the spot and fire extinguishing operations are underway, said police.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
4 injured in cylinder blast in Shahdara
ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:12 IST
New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): At least 4 people have been injured after an LPG cylinder blasted in East Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday morning.