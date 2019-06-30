4 injured in cylinder blast in Shahdara

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:19 IST

Felt empty without addressing countrymen: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' and said, "When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am 'overconfident'. However, I always had faith in the people of India".