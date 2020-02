4 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Four people, including two security personnel, have sustained splinter injuries in a grenade attack that took place in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of C/171 battalion CRPF in the area in a broad daylight.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)