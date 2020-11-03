4 kg narcotics seized in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): Security forces have seized 4-kilogram heroin-like substance from Dhargloon area in Poonch district's Mendhar on Tuesday.

According to police, the recovery was made during the drive against drugs smuggling and narcotics by a joint patrolling party of the Gursai police station along with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army conducted the search operation in Dhargloon area.

A case has also been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Gursai police station.



An investigation is underway to find out the source, police said.

Since the area is near the Line of Control (LoC) and evidence suggests that its trans-border smuggling links, officials said.

This is the consecutive fourth big recovery of narcotics in the border area of district Poonch by security forces in last 20 days. (ANI)

