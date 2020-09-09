4 kg pseudoephedrine seized by Chennai Customs, 1 arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Customs at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday arrested one person in connection to the seizure of 4 kilograms of Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 40 lakhs, destined for Australia at Courier Terminal.

As per a statement from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Airport), the drug was found concealed in eight Lumbo Sacral belts and two trophies from two courier parcels.

"The parcels were intercepted based on intelligence. On opening the first parcel, 8 Lumbo Sacral belts were found which appeared to be unusually heavy. On cutting the belts, three plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were found concealed inside each belt. Two kilograms of white crystalline powder was recovered from 24 plastic pouches," the statement said.

"The second parcel was found to contain two trophies which also appeared to be unusually heavy. On opening the wooden base of trophies, a plastic pouch containing one kilogram of white crystalline powder was found concealed inside each trophy. Two kilograms of white crystalline powder was recovered. Total four kilograms of Pseudoephedrine, valued at Rs. 40 lakhs, was recovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," it added.

One person was arrested after follow-up searches and further investigation is in process. (ANI)

