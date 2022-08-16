Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Four people died and two others were critically injured after a truck rammed into their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday night, under the Bilaspur Police Station area.
Gurugram police informed that the deceased were residents of Delhi and they have taken the bodies into their custody.
The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
4 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur highway
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 08:53 IST
