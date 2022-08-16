हिंदी खबर
4 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur highway

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 08:53 IST


Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Four people died and two others were critically injured after a truck rammed into their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday night, under the Bilaspur Police Station area.
Gurugram police informed that the deceased were residents of Delhi and they have taken the bodies into their custody.
The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)


