4 killed, 7 injured as car hits tree in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Four persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in hit a tree in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, the police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Gullu hydro power plant under Narayanpur police station area at 5 pm on Sunday. According to the police, there were a total of 11 persons, including the driver in the vehicle and they were returning after a picnic on the occasion of New Year from Gullu waterfall in the district.

Those who died were identified as a woman Jayanti (46), a resident of Sakin Kunkuri, 11-month-old girl Venisha Singh, a resident of Sakin Chiraimara, Anil Singh (42) and his son Mohit Singh (8), residents of Sakin Bilaspur.

Venisha's mother Ritu Singh sustained minor injuries and was sent home after primary treatment. Nonetheless, six people got major injuries and two of them Sevanti Singh (11) and Reema Singh (18) were in critical condition who were referred to Ranchi, Jharkhand. The four other injured were identified as Rajendra Singh (46) (Husband of deceased Jayanti) and Sachin Kumar Singh (5), Neha Singh (12) and driver Girdhari Singh (45), residents of Sakin Bilaspur. They were undergoing treatment at Holy Cross Hospital under Kunkuri police station limits in the district.

Inspector of Kunkuri police station Bhaskar Sharma said, "On getting the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot. They took out the injured from the vehicle and sent them to the hospital. Later on, the police identified the injured and the deceased in the accident."

"A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)