Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 3 am.
The incident occurred after the bus crossed onto another lane after hitting a divider.
The bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
4 killed after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
ANI | Updated: Feb 18, 2020 09:41 IST
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 3 am.