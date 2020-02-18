4 killed after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 3 am.

The incident occurred after the bus crossed onto another lane after hitting a divider.

The bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

