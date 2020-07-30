4 killed in accident in MP's Mandla

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Four people were killed on Thursday, in an accident between a pickup vehicle and a mini truck on National Highway 30 Jabalpur Road in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

Mandla SP Deepak Shukla has confirmed that three people travelling in the pickup vehicle and one person travelling in the truck have lost their lives in the accident.

Police is present at the accident site. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

