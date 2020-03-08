4 killed in Jodhpur mishap

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Four people were killed after a truck collided with a bus on Sunday in Jodhpur.

"The accident occurred at NH-112. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital," a senior official said.

"Families of the deceased will be compensated Rs 1 Lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

