Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Four people were killed after a truck collided with a bus on Sunday in Jodhpur.
"The accident occurred at NH-112. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital," a senior official said.
"Families of the deceased will be compensated Rs 1 Lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added.
An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)
4 killed in Jodhpur mishap
ANI | Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:27 IST
