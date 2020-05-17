4 killed in road accident in MP

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Four people including two children were killed while another two children were injured after they met with an accident in Barwani district on Sunday while traveling to Indore from Maharashtra, a police official said.

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel, the tanker going from Indore towards Maharashtra went uncontrolled and overturned on the migrant family which was traveling on a motorbike.

"Two children, man and woman died on the spot while two children were taken to hospital. The tanker driver is also injured," Baghel said.

Earlier on May 16, in an unfortunate incident, as many as 24 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Auraiya on Saturday morning. (ANI)

