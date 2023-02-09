4 labourers killed as Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus runs over 7 people in Greater Nodia

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus ran over as many as seven labourers in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district killing four of them and injuring the rest, police said on Thursday.

According to ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey, seven workers of Hero Motors were hit by the bus from the Nodia Depot.

"Three workers of Hero Motors Company were killed, and one other died during medical treatment after they were hit by a bus from the Noida Depot under Badalpur Police Station area. The bus has been seized and a search operation is underway to nab the accused bus driver," said the police official.



Police said that the deceased have been identified as Sankeshwar Kumar Das (25), Mohari Kumar (22), Satish (25), and Azad (34). While three of them died on the spot, Azad died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The three injured have been identified as Anuj, Dhramveer, and Sandeep were earlier admitted to the district hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar from where they have been referred to Safdarjanj Hospital in Delhi.

The roadways bus has been sent to the concerned police station, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

The police said that the driver is still absconding and efforts are being made to nab him, after which a case will be registered against him. (ANI)

