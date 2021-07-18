4 labourers, who fell into Haridwar's Peeli river, rescued

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): Four labourers who fell into Haridwar's Peeli river on Sunday have been rescued by the authorities.

As per the official statement by the Haridwar Police, the work of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) bridge construction was going on in Shyampur, Haridwar.



"At around 6:00 am on Sunday morning, information was received that during the construction work of the National Highway Authority of India at Peeli River Bridge Police Station Shyampur, four labourers accidentally fell in the river," it said.

"They were sleeping, but due to sudden rain in the night, the water level of the river increased. Hence, they fell in the river. SDRF and the control room were also informed about the situation by the police. Immediately, 4 labourers were rescued safely with the help of NHAI crane," informed Haridwar Police.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

