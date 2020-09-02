4 LeT terror associates held in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates were arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, according to a release by the police.

They have been identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad, Aqib Maqbool khan, and Ajaz Ahmad Dar, the police said.

"On September 1, 2020, Budgam Police and Army 53 RR apprehended 4 terror associates of LeT during a cordon and search operation from Pethkoot area of Beerwah Budgam," read a release by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to the police, this group was associated with the banned terror organisation LeT and was involved in providing shelter and logistical support to active terrorists in the area.

Security forces also recovered some ammunition including AK-47 rounds (24), 5 detonators, and other incriminating material from them.

A case under the relevant section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against them at Beerwah Police Station. (ANI)

