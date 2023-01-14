4 members of family found dead inside their residence in Pune; probe launched

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Pune in the late hours of Friday, police said.



Pune city police said that the deceased persons, including a couple and their 24-year-old son and a 17-year-old son, were found dead inside their residence in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa area of Pune city.

"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said.

The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

