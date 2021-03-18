4 members of family killed in Agra as septic tank caves in

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Four among five members of a family were killed when a septic tank they were digging in Pratap Pura village of Agra district caved in on Tuesday evening.



One person has died on the spot and the other four were declared brought dead at SN Medical College.

The deceased were identified as brothers Hari Mohan (17), Anurag (14), and Avinash (16). All three were sons of Surendra Sharma. Their uncle Sonu Sharma (32) tried to save these three but died in the process. Yogesh Baghel (20) living in the neighborhood too died after being caught in the pit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy and declared relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased. (ANI)

