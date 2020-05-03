4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune district, death toll rises to 99

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Four more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Pune district on Friday, said District Health officials.

"With 4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune district today, the death toll here had spiked to 99," the officials said in a statement.

Till now, 10,498 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Maharashtra, of which 1,773 people have recovered/migrated and 459 deaths have been reported.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 35,043, of which 8,889 have recovered/discharged and as many as 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

