4 more dead in Delhi violence, toll reaches 17

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The death toll in the violence that flared up in northeast Delhi, reached 17 on Wednesday.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital informed media in the morning today.

Meanwhile, police have put barricades and sealed all the roads that lead to Ghaziabad from northeast Delhi since yesterday.

"Keeping in mind the violence in Delhi, we have sealed the borders. There is peace in our district. We have closed all the wine shops in nearby areas," Ajay Kumar Pandey, District Magistrate (DM) had stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma and inquired about his health.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah had chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

