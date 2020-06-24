4 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

There are a total of 65 active cases, out of which 18 are in Delhi, according to an ITBP bulletin. The condition of all admitted is stable.

The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The total count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

