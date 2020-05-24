4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, state tally reaches 350

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Four more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Assam on Sunday, taking the total tally of the state to 350, informed Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.

"4 new COVID19 positive confirmed. 2 from Chirang, at Tezpur quarantine centre; 2 from Jorhat with travel history to Chennai," he tweeted.

Notably, out of the total, 286 are active cases in the state. Also, four have lost their lives so far due to the lethal infection and three have migrated. (ANI)

