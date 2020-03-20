4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Four more people have tested positive in Lucknow on Friday.

According to information from the King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration, the total number of cases in the city is now 9.

Two women aged 20 and 28 years old respectively and two men - 35 and 37 years-old respectively are among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients are being treated in the isolation ward.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of people infected with the virus in Uttar Pradesh stands at 18, including one foreign national as of Friday morning.

The novel coronavirus cases in India today crossed 190, according to data compiled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The cases include 32 foreign nationals.

The four deaths from the disease have been reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far. (ANI)