4 more tests positive, Rajasthan COVID-19 tally climbs to 93

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): With four more persons tested positive for COVID-19, the total number of cases in the state stands at 93 on Tuesday, Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,397, including 35 deaths. (ANI)

