4 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:59 IST

Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): At least four Naxals were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday.
A raid was conducted by the security personnel in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district earlier in the day.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

