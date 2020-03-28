4 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajasthan

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Four new positive cases of coronavirus including two staffers from Bangar Hospital, in Bhilwara, have been reported in the state on Saturday.

Rajasthan's Health Department said, "Four new Coronavirus positive cases (including two nursing staff of Bangar Hospital, Bhilwara)have been reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in Rajasthan now stands at 54." (ANI)

