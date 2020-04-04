4 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally at 24: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dispur [Assam], Apr 4 (ANI): Four more coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup & Marigaon taking the total number of cases to 24 in Assam on Friday. Three out of these four cases are of patients who are related to Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz event.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Three more #Covid_19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup & Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event,"

Later in the day when the fourth case was discovered Sarma said, "One more #COVID19 positive case from Golaghat has been confirmed, taking the total number in Assam to 24. This case is related to Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi."(ANI)

