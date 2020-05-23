4 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally at 172

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, as per information provided by Jivanand Chauhan, CMO Mandi.

All four had arrived from Mumbai recently. While one was on home quarantine, the other three were in institutional quarantine.

With four new cases, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reached 172, including 110 active cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country till 9 am on Friday is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured or discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

