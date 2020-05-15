4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 242.

According to the District Surveillance Officer, the total number of cases include 169 discharged, 69 active patients and four deaths.

Earlier today, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that there are 37 COVID-19 containment zones across the district.

In the district, containment zones have been divided into two categories. Under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters. Under the second category, there are places with more than one positive patient in the area perimeter of approximately one km.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,902 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh including 2,072 recovered and 88 people, who have died from the infection. (ANI)

