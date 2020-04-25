4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi on Saturday, said Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Dr DK Singh.

Meanwhile, police here are checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"At the checkpoints, we are spreading awareness that people should not move outside their homes as staying indoors is the only way to curtail the spread of this deadly virus. We are conducting these checks so that no non-essential vehicle goes through," said BK Jha, a police officer.

The total positive cases of coronavirus rose to 63 in Jharkhand as of now. (ANI)

