4 new Supreme Court judges appointed, strength now 34

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:13 IST

Haryana: Departments told to prepare action plan for next five years

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday directed the concerned departments to prepare an action plan for the next five years and expedite their development works so that the people of the state get basic facilities.