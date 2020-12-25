4 NLFT cadres surrender with arms in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): Four cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before Director General Police VS Yadav at police headquarters in Agartala on Thursday.

The cadres deposited two AK-56 rifles, one bayonet, four magazines, 119 live cartridges, one wireless handset and 1.5 lakh Kyat (the currency of Myanmar), equivalent to Rs 8,168.53.

Yadav said that facing acute food and financial crises in their camps in Bangladesh four out of the top ten NLFT outfit commanders have laid down arms.



The DGP said that those who surrendered were identified as NLFT's self-styled deputy chief of army staff, Kukila Tripura alias Yarung, assistant foreign secretary, Rathan Kalai alias Reuben, assistant organising secretary, Joy Sadhan Jamatia alias Jara and Information secretary, Madhu Ranjan Noatia alias Yafung.

He added that they had received arms training at a camp of a Manipur-based insurgent outfit, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), at Tagga in Myanmar along with other insurgents of the northeast region.

According to Yadav, the main headquarters of the NLFT is in Bangladesh and the group is trying to revive by recruiting more cadres luring them with money. (ANI)

