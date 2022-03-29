4 people trapped in sewer line in Delhi's Rohini, rescue operation underway

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): As many as four people are trapped in a sewer line in Rohini Sector 16 of the national capital.

The rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.

DCP, Outer North district Delhi, Brijendra Yadav said that a call was received at the Samaypur Badli Police Station at 6:34 pm today regarding the falling of three workers of MTNL in a sewer in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.



"On this SHO Samaypur Badli along with investigating officer and beat staff rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Fire department officials and ambulance were also present," said Yadav.

He further said that on further enquiry, it was found one rickshaw driver was also in the sewer, who had gone to rescue those three workers.

"Rescue efforts are underway. No person has been rescued yet," he added.

According to the fire department, a total of four fire tenders rushed to the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

