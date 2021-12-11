4 personnel held for spitting tobacco in police station premises in Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Four police personnel in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly spitting tobacco (gutka) in the premises of Shahdol Police station.



Speaking to ANI, Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya said, "Despite giving a warning, four police personnel namely Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, ASI Devendra Singh and head constable Pyare Lal spitted tobacco in the premises of the police station."

"They have been arrested on the charges of indiscipline and spreading filth in the premises of police station," he added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

