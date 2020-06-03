Aarti Jaiswal, Station Incharge, Women Police Station, Patna speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
4 persons held for raping minor in Patna

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:44 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly raping a minor from Nepal in Patna.
According to the police, the other two accused are still at large and search is on for them.
"We have arrested four men for raping a 14-year old girl from Nepal in Patna. Search for two more is on. Accused have confessed to committing the crime," Aarti Jaiswal, Station Incharge, Women Police Station, Patna said. (ANI)

